Assam: Prime Accused Arrested in Massive Marksheet Scam at Gauhati University

A significant marksheet scam has been unearthed at Gauhati University, where university authorities allegedly manipulated marks through illicit financial transactions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue, highlighting serious concerns over the fraudulent activities.
According to Chief Minister Sarma, individuals managing the computerized marksheet system at Gauhati University artificially inflated marks for certain students in exchange for money. The scam came to light with the detection of forged marks for Azizul Haque, a sixth-year undergraduate student at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road.
In response to the scandal, the Assam Police and the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) have initiated a joint investigation. Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that six cases related to the scam have been identified, with one arrest already made. He assured continued efforts to uncover any similar scams in other universities.
Initially, the Barpeta police faced criticism for attempting to suppress the incident involving Azizul Haque. However, after media coverage and direct intervention from Chief Minister Sarma, the police swiftly investigated and apprehended one suspect.
Expressing concerns about the possibility of similar frauds occurring in other educational institutions, Chief Minister Sarma announced ongoing inquiries. He emphasized that the investigating team would engage with the Gauhati University chancellor to address the matter comprehensively.