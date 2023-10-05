Guard Wall at Guwahati Zoo Collapses Amid Heavy Rain; Animals at Risk Of Escaping

Following incessant rain in Guwahati city, a guard wall surrounding the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden collapsed on Thursday afternoon, raising safety concerns for both the animals inside the zoo as well nearby residents.
According to information received, a guard wall on the Geetanagar side collapsed following heavy rain. Residents said that the condition of the guard wall was already in a deplorable state and this was bound to happen. They said that even after repeated complaints, no action was taken.
Moreover, the continuous and heavy downpour over the past few days has resulted in further weakening of the guard wall. On Thursday afternoon, the wall gave away, causing a breach in the zoo’s perimeter. Residents fear that animals could venture out of the zoo if it is not fixed immediately.
The incident, triggered by relentless rains, is part of a larger crisis as the city grapples with floods due to the inclement weather. There have been instances of flooding in several low-lying areas due to the same.
Earlier today, a landslide triggered by incessant rains struck a house at Zoo-Narengi road, partially destroying it. Fortunately, the family residing in the affected house had a narrow escape from this disaster. The house, located perilously close to the edge of a hill at Bhaskar Nagar area, bore the brunt of the landslide.
While no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, the affected house sustained significant damage with its roof and guard walls completely destroyed, sources informed.