Guest House Tragedy Leaves Citizens Asking: What Really Occurred Inside?

In the new twist to the horrific crime that has shaken the city on Sunday morning, Guwahati police found the bodies of a 15-year-old boy, named Mrignav Priya Rajbongshi, and 35-year-old Mokibur Rahman in a room at Toosonj Guest House in Borbari locality.

A sharp object was recovered at the scene, and the city police informed that the room was splattered with blood.

Rahman was found partially naked, showing signs of a violent struggle ending in what seems to be a murder-suicide. The city police suspect the teen could have been a victim of a sexually motivated assault after discovering two open liquor bottles.

It is also understood that Rahman, who was from Bhakuatepa, Barpeta, had been residing at a rented house in Ganesh Nagar, Bamunimaidam, since 2020. Besides earning his living as a cab driver, he would drive private cars of other individuals at times.

Police informed that Rahman had reserved a room at the Toosonj guest house on September 5, stating he had come to the city for medical care. On September 6, he came back with the teenager in a Thar SUV. Although the caretaker had not accommodated two guests in one booking, Rahman informed him that the boy would be there for a short while. They both left the room for a while but came back later. The caretaker had no knowledge of the boy's existence until police questioning the next evening.

In the early hours of September 7, acting on leads, police entered the room through a glass panel and discovered the gruesome scene: the teenager lying dead on the bed and Rahman hanging from a bedsheet.

Police retrieved a four-page suicide note from Rahman in which he purportedly sought forgiveness. Both were drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes prior to the incident. The body of the teenager was sent to GMCH for a postmortem.

It must be mentioned that on September 6, the boy was reported missing to the Chandmari Police Station. The investigators found him at the guest house after they received the complaint, and they conducted a late-night raid there.

Earlier today morning, DCP Amitabh Basumatary, who had visited the spot, mentioned, "We are investigating the case in detail. On preliminary appearance, it appears that the boy was killed by Rahman and then he took his life. All evidence is being analyzed by forensic experts, and we are also investigating each possible motive."

Sniffer dogs assisted forensic officers in spending hours at the crime scene, meanwhile. CCTV images of the guest house and surrounding areas have been obtained to assist with the investigation.

