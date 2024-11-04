Guidelines Imposed for Chhath Puja Celebrations in Guwahati

A Control Room or Help Desk should be set up at the ghats to assist visitors, alongside sufficient lighting arrangements and power backup facilities to ensure safety during the celebrations. Organizers are also advised to designate emergency access and evacuation zones, maintain cleanliness, and ensure proper waste disposal to keep the ghats and surrounding areas tidy throughout the festivities. Obtaining fitness certificates for all ghats, electrical fittings, and sound systems is vital to prioritize public safety and prevent accidents.

Respecting noise regulations is crucial; sound levels must remain below 55 dB(A) from 6 AM to 10 PM and below 45 dB(A) from 10 PM to 6 AM. Promoting eco-friendly practices by utilizing biodegradable materials will help minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, ensuring the availability of fire safety equipment such as extinguishers and sand buckets will enhance overall safety at the ghats. Providing adequate drinking water for visitors and devotees is also a priority.