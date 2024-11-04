Guidelines Imposed for Chhath Puja Celebrations in Guwahati

As the vibrant celebrations of Chhath puja approach, the local administration of Guwahati has issued a comprehensive advisory urging organizers and participants to prioritize safety, community cooperation, and environmental responsibility. This guidance aims to ensure a smooth and secure experience for everyone involved in the festivities.
Organizers must obtain the necessary permissions for Puja Ghats from the local police authority to comply with regulations and maintain order. Cooperation with local administration and police is essential to implement effective safety and security measures throughout the celebrations. It is also crucial to have a medical team on standby to handle any emergencies that may arise, providing peace of mind for attendees.
The advisory emphasizes the importance of deploying an adequate number of volunteers—both male and female—to oversee activities at the Puja Ghats. Organizers should submit a list of all office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station in advance, ensuring proper briefing on their roles and responsibilities.
Organisations should establish separate entry and exit points with barricades to manage crowds effectively, facilitating a smooth flow of attendees. Additionally, installing CCTV cameras at key locations, such as entry/exit points and parking areas, will enhance security in consultation with local police.
A Control Room or Help Desk should be set up at the ghats to assist visitors, alongside sufficient lighting arrangements and power backup facilities to ensure safety during the celebrations. Organizers are also advised to designate emergency access and evacuation zones, maintain cleanliness, and ensure proper waste disposal to keep the ghats and surrounding areas tidy throughout the festivities. Obtaining fitness certificates for all ghats, electrical fittings, and sound systems is vital to prioritize public safety and prevent accidents.
Respecting noise regulations is crucial; sound levels must remain below 55 dB(A) from 6 AM to 10 PM and below 45 dB(A) from 10 PM to 6 AM. Promoting eco-friendly practices by utilizing biodegradable materials will help minimize environmental impact. Furthermore, ensuring the availability of fire safety equipment such as extinguishers and sand buckets will enhance overall safety at the ghats. Providing adequate drinking water for visitors and devotees is also a priority.
Organizers should adhere to traffic regulations and coordinate with local police to effectively manage procession routes. If any VIPs are expected at the event, it is essential to notify local police in advance and follow all security protocols. Public safety announcements should be made using a Public Announcement system to alert attendees about potential safety concerns, including pickpockets, and to share emergency contact numbers. Marking the celebration area as a "no-tobacco and no-alcohol zone" and communicating this policy frequently will help maintain a respectful environment.
Conversely, there are critical don’ts that organizers and participants must observe for the smooth conduct of the event. Forceful collection of donations is illegal and should be strictly avoided. It is vital to ensure that the ghats and surrounding areas do not become overcrowded, which can lead to safety issues. The use of firecrackers is prohibited to prevent accidents, and parking must be restricted within 100 meters of the ghats. Organizers should avoid using plastic and non-biodegradable materials for decorations.
Noise limits must be respected, with sound levels not exceeding permitted limits, especially after 10 PM, to honor the privacy of residents. Eco-friendly practices should be implemented to prevent pollution of water bodies, and no unauthorized gatherings or processions should be organized without proper permissions. Promoting communal harmony is vital, and any actions that could disturb public peace should be avoided. Additionally, the use of flammable materials within the puja ghats must be limited, and only devotional music should be played during the celebrations, avoiding any inappropriate content. Crowd control measures should ensure that normal traffic flow is not obstructed.
In case of emergencies, participants should be aware of key contact numbers for immediate assistance, including the District Administration Control Room, reachable at 03612733052 or 1077, and the Fire & Emergency Services Control Room at 03612737680, 2735933, or 9435960618. Other important contacts include the GMC Control Room and various DCP offices.
By adhering to these guidelines, organizers and participants can contribute to a safe, respectful, and joyous Chhath Puja celebration in Guwahati for all involved.