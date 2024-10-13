8,000 Durga Pujas "Concluded Peacefully" In Assam: Himanta

As Durga Puja celebrations come to an end with the immersion of the goddess, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in a good mood. On Sunday, he rejoiced in the peaceful conclusion of 8,000 pujas across the state in a social media post.
Sarma, in a post on X, acknowledged the hard work of everyone involved in making the festival "joyous for all of us". The Chief Minister stated that no major incidents were reported in any of the registered 8,000 pujas in Assam.
"With no major incidents being reported in any of the ~ 8,000 registered pujas, Durga Puja festivities have concluded peacefully in Assam. My gratitude to personnel of Assam Police, emergency services, doctors and all those who spent the last few days in ensuring that the festivals became joyous for all of us," he wrote.
On Saturday, Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said that idol immersions are underway across the city with no issues concerning traffic or vehicular movement. While monitoring the immersion process, he stated that the majority of idol immersion is expected on Sunday and that traffic diversions will be implemented accordingly.
Barah said, "Currently, everything is proceeding smoothly with the immersion process. So far, there have been no problems with transportation," adding, "We have made the necessary arrangements to ensure that the immersions happen in an orderly manner, just as they have during the previous days of the festival."
On the other hand in Golaghat, Durga idols at Morongi Durga Puja pandal and Rongajan Puja pandal were desecrated and destroyed late at night after the celebrations had concluded.
Authorities acted swiftly to arrest a suspect named Amal Bara. They are investigating the matter to identify others involved in the incident.