Guinness Record of ‘Hemkosh’ an Achievement for Assam: Jayanta Baruah

Owner of Sadin-Pratidin group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah thanked everyone and stated that the record-making achievement of the ‘Hemkosh’ is an achievement of all the people.
Speaking at the BKB Auditorium on the occasion of Hemchandra Baruah’s death anniversary, Jayanta Baruah said, “I welcome Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique; Professor of Sanskrit Department, Delhi University, Bharatendu Pandey; Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, students and all others present here at the Gauhati University on the auspicious occasion. Today we all have gathered here to observe the auspicious occasion of the 127th death anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah."
“I am very thankful to the Guinness World Record team for handed over the official certificate for the Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh". This is not our personal achievement, but for the whole of Assam and its people. Braille version of the dictionary will help all visually impaired," Baruah further said.
Jayanta Baruah received the official certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making achievement of Hemkosh as the largest bilingual Braille dictionary. The certificate was presented in the presence of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, GU Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique, and Professor of Sanskrit Department Delhi University Bhartendu Pandey at BKB Auditorium in Gauhati University.