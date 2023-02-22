Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 31st Governor of Assam

Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the 31st governor of Assam on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Justice Sandeep Mehta, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present on the occasion.

On February 12, Kataria was appointed as the new Governor of Assam replacing Professor Jagdish Mukhi.

On Tuesday, Kataria was accorded a warm and traditional welcome on his arrival at Raj Bhavan. Along with him, his wife Anita Kataria was also welcomed by the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan.

Gulab Chand Kataria hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan and is the former Home Minister of the state. He served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018.

A senior BJP leader, he is also a part of the party's central working committee.