New Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Lands in Guwahati

The new Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria landed in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

Cabinet ministers Atul Bora, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Bimal Borah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita among others welcomed Kataria at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Chief Secretary to Assam government Paban Kumar Borthakur and Chief Security Officer were also present to welcome the newly appointed governor.

Kataria is scheduled to take oath as the governor tomorrow.

On February 12, Kataria was appointed as the new Governor of Assam replacing Prof. Jagdish Mukhi.

Gulab Chand Kataria is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician. He served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018. A senior BJP leader, he is also a part of the party's central working committee.

Kataria takes over from the present Assam Governor amidst changes in the post for several states.