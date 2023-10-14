Guwahati: 1 Arrested From Santipur With 87 Vials of Suspected Heroin

In yet another anti-narcotics drive, the sleuths of the Crime Branch and West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) from Bharalumukh Police Station on Saturday arrested one drug peddler from Santipur area with suspected heroin.
According to sources, a joint operation was carried out by the Crime Branch and WGPD team where they arrested the drug peddler, identified as Babul Dutta (28), a resident of Birubari from Santipur Bus Stand. He used to smuggle drugs in his magic van.
The joint team recovered 87 vials of suspected heroin weighing 97.8 grams from his possession and also seized one mobile phone.
Meanwhile, further legal action has been initiation and he is currently being interrogated at Bharalumukh Police Station in connection with the recovery of the illicit drugs.
Guwahati Police posted on X, "A team from Crime branch along with a WGPD team from Bharalumukh PS arrested Babul Dutta (28) of Birubari after 87 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 97.8 grams, were seized from his possession at Santipur. One mobile phone was also seized. Legal action initiated."