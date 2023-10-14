Nagaon

Assam: Suspected Heroin Seized in Nagaon; 1 Arrested

The illicit and the Maruti vehicle were then seized by the police.
Assam: Suspected Heroin Seized in Nagaon; 1 Arrested
Assam: Suspected Heroin Seized in Nagaon; 1 Arrested
Pratidin Bureau

In an anti-narcotics drive, Assam Police on Saturday seized 34 soap boxes containing suspected heroin from a vehicle in Nagaon district.

According to sources, an operation was carried out in Kathiatoli under the supervision of In-Charge SI Biku Barman where the police intercepted a suspected vehicle. The Alto car, bearing the registration number AS02 AK 2848, was en route to Nagaon from Doboka when it was intercepted in Kathiatoli.

Upon checking the vehicle, the police recovered 34 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin of 450 gram. The illicit and the Maruti vehicle were then seized by the police.

Meanwhile, one person, identified as Khairul Islam, has been arrested in connection with the seizure for further legal action.

“In an Anti Narcotics Operation, a team led by SI Biku Barman, IC Kathiatoli recovered 34 Soap Boxes containing Suspected Heroin of 450 Grams. The accused have been arrested and the Carrying Maruti Vehicle have been seized for further Legal Action,” Nagaon Police posted on the official X handle.

Assam: Suspected Heroin Seized in Nagaon; 1 Arrested
STF Assam Fires Blank Round to Nab Drug Peddler in Guwahati, 270 Gms Heroin Seized
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
nagaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/nagaon/assam-suspected-heroin-seized-in-nagaon-1-arrested
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com