Guwahati: 1 Dead, 8 Injured In Head-On Crash Between Tata Magic, Dumper

A person was killed while eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a Magic van and a dumper truck at Amingaon in North Guwahati on Thursday morning.
According to information received, the Magic van was entering Guwahati city when a Hajo-bound dumper truck collided head-on with the van, killing a passenger and causing grievous injuries to eight others.
Reportedly, the dumper truck fled the scene after the mishap.
The deceased has been identified as one Rajeev Talukdar. While four of the injured were identified as Robin Das, Habil Ali, Mannal Ali, and Dhiren Das, the identities of the other injured persons are yet to be established.
City police arrived at the accident spot soon after. Two of the injured were sent to Tola Ram Bafna Civil Hospital for medical, while two others were admitted to Narayana hospital.
The rest of the injured were rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.
A search operation has been initiated to trace the fleeing dumper, police said.
