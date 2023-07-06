Satgaon Rape Case: ACP Transferred, Investigating Officer Reserve Closed

In the aftermath of the heinous Satgaon rape case in Guwahati, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Satgaon PS, Nilotpal Deka, was transferred to a different district as ‘punishment’.
Deka was transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters in Dima Hasao, an order by the Home (A) Department stated on Wednesday.
Moreover, the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) of Satgaon PS, Alakesh Baruah, who was the investigating officer in the case, has been reserved closed in light of the incident.
The case pertains to the shocking gangrape of an aged woman and her differently-abled daughter by eight assailants who broke into their house in Guwahati’s Satgaon area and committed in the heinous crime.
Although the incident took place earlier, it only came to the fore on Tuesday. The daughter is reportedly differently-abled, in that, she cannot speak. Not content with the heinous act, the assailants reportedly went on to smear chilli powder on the private parts of both mother and daughter.
The Satgaon police are facing serious allegations of covering up the heinous crime. It is alleged that police initially did not register charges of rape in their case. The matter only came to light after the medical report from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) confirmed rape which led to the police adding charges of IPC Section 376 to the case.
The police reportedly threatened the victims and the neighbours and told them to not talk to media persons about the incident.
Fretting that the mother will go to the media, the police reportedly summoned them to the police station on various occasions without sufficient reason, mentioned some of the neighbours.
Currently, four of the accused are imprisoned and four others remain absconding with the police hot on their trail.