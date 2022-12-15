Guwahati News

Guwahati: 1 Dead On Spot After Speeding Car Rams into Bike

The deceased person has been identified as Abdul Khaleq Malik.
In a tragic road accident, one bike rider died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Sector 3 in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Abdul Khaleq Malik. He was a resident of Chaygaon.

According to eye witnesses, the drunk driver of an Ignis car bearing registration number AS 01 FH 0211 lost control and hit the bike from behind.

Meanwhile, two persons on the car were critically injured and they have been admitted at the Gate Hospital for treatment.

The police had reached the spot after being informed about the incident. A case has been registered in this regard.

