National

Tripura CM Inaugurates Orientation Programme on 'Amar Sarkar' Web Portal

The web portal has been described and designed to make the citizens feel that, this good governance is for all, the government doesn't have any specific party or religion and it's for the people, by the people and of the people.
Tripura CM Inaugurates State-Level Orientation Programme on 'Amar Sarkar' Web Portal
Tripura CM Inaugurates State-Level Orientation Programme on 'Amar Sarkar' Web Portal
Pratidin Time

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the state-level orientation programme on the 'Amar Sarkar' web portal in Agartala on Wednesday.

"Inaugurated one-day state-level orientation programme on 'Amar Sarkar' web portal, Roll Out of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals and People's Plan Campaign- 2022 at Prajna Bhavan, Agartala," tweeted Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The web portal has been described and designed to make the citizens feel that, this good governance is for all, the government doesn't have any specific party or religion and it's for the people, by the people and of the people.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that strategies are being formed at village and subdivision levels to increase the reach and access of web-portal amongst the masses.

"Planning is being done to make the villagers use the 'Amar Sarkar' web portal at Panchayat and village council levels. Further, strategies are being formed at village and subdivision levels to increase the reach and access of web-portal amongst the masses," said Manik Saha.

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma was also present at the orientation programme.

Also Read
8 Assam Youths Conferred ‘Young Talent Artists Award 2021-22’
sustainable development goals
manik saha
Amar Sarkar
orientation programme

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com