Guwahati: 1 Killed, 8 Injured Including Children as Speeding Car Hits School Van

In a case of hit-and-run accident, one person was killed while eight others including school children were injured in a major road mishap that occurred near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on the outskirts of Guwahati city in Borjhar.
According to information received, a vehicle belonging to the Indian Air Force allegedly came from the opposite side and collided head-on with a school van, resulting in the mishap. While the driver of the van was killed on the spot, eight others including teachers school children sustained grievous injuries.
The deceased driver has been identified as Bhaskar Kumar. Some of the injured are Suhan (5), Sujan Ali Ahmed (14), Adreja Begum (12), and Shaheen Afreen (6).
The incident occurred when the school van bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BB 2102’ was about reach their destination at St Claret School in Borjhar. Sources revealed that the car (21BH5027A) belonging to the Air Force collided with the van and sped away.
Following the incident, official of the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation. Local police also reached the accident spot.