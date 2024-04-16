Tragic Road Accidents Across Assam: 5 Dead, 1 Injured

In Dhubri's Gauripur, a fatal road accident occurred as a four-wheeler collided with a tree, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives, including that of a woman.
The vehicle, en route from Bongaigaon to Dhubri, met with the devastating incident. Among the deceased are identified as Sahil Ahmed, Shahid Ahmed, and Noor Amin, while the woman's identity remains unknown.
Another road accident unfolded at Dumuni Chowki in Sipajhar, where a Tata DI vehicle collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider severely injured.
The identity of the injured motorcyclist is yet to be determined, and the motorcycle bears the registration number AS 13 E9407.
Elsewhere, in Teok's Sipahikhula, a horrific incident occurred as an unidentified vehicle struck and killed cyclist namely Vinod Bora.
The tragic incident unfolded while the victim was riding his bicycle. Police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering the victim's body.
