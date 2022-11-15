Guwahati: 1 Rescued In GMC Raid Against Child Labour

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday conducted an operation against child labour in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi and busted a bakery shop for employing underage workers.

According to reports, the operation was conducted at Ananda Bakery at Shankar Nagar in Jyotikuchi in Guwahati following complaints against the establishment of employing children.

Moreover, the bakery has been accused of falling short of hygiene standards as complaints were raised that its kitchen area was damp and smelling, with children being employed in such poor conditions.

Officials informed following the raid that there were at least four underage workers employed at the bakery.

Moreover, Childline service was able to rescue one minor from the premises during the operation.

Meanwhile, the owner of the bakery was identified as Raj Narayan Pradhan and further investigation into the matter will be undertaken, officials said.

A case has been registered by the Labour and Welfare Department of the Assam government against the owner.

In addition, the rescued child has been handed over to Child Welfare Committee.