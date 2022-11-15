Bharat Jodo Yatra Set to Reach Guwahati Tomorrow

The Assam leg of the Indian National Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra which was launched from Golakganj in Dhubri district on November 1 will reach Kamrup Metro district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the campaign will be carried out for three days in Guwahati.

On November 16 (Wednesday), the march will start at 10:30 am from the Singimari Chowk and it will end at noon in the Rajiv Bhawan at Amingaon.

On November 17 (Thursday), it will start from the Sonaram High School ground at Bharalamukh at 10:30 am and end at the Chandmari playground. This procession will cover Gauhati Club and Silpukhuri.

On November 18 (Friday), the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam will start from the Chandmari payground and end at the Bonda playground in Narengi.

It may be mentioned that the Assam leg of the campaign will pass through 13 out of the 33 districts and cover 834 kms in 70 days and culminate at Sadiya in Tinsukia district in eastern part of the state.

Conceptualised on the lines of the ongoing 3570-km-long Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the march in Assam will also have several sub-yatras in places which won’t be covered by the main event.