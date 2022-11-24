Guwahati: 10 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire At Maligaon

A massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Wednesday in which as many as 10 temporary houses were engulfed in flames.

According to reports, the fire broke out at B G Colony in the Gotanagar locality near Maligaon at around 12 am last night.

The massive flames engulfed at least 10 houses belonging to the resident labourers in the area. Property worth lakhs was burnt to ash in the fire.

Moreover, locals informed that the fire broke out from the kitchen area.

Meanwhile, fire tenders from ISBT fire station were rushed to the scene. They were able to douse the flames after a lot of struggle.

Furthermore, local police from the Jalukbari Police Station and Maligaon Police Station also rushed to the spot.

It may be noted that on November 18, another major fire broke out at Fatasil Ambari in which three shops were completely gutted.

Among the shops that were burnt down were a grocery shop, a pharmacy and a cylinder shop.

Locals said that three cylinders exploded in a nearby gas agency causing the fire. The incident took place while the cylinders were being checked in the gas agency, they added.