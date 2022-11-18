Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks out at Fatasil Ambari

A massive fire broke out at Fatasil Ambari in Guwahati on Friday afternoon. Three shops completely gutted in the fire causing heavy losses.

According to reports, one grocery shop, one pharmacy and a cylinder shop has been burnt into ashes.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, locals said that three cylinders bursted in a gas agency.

Locals informed that the incident took place while the cylinders were being checked in the gas agency.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flame.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.