Guwahati: 100 Sacks Of Areca Nuts Seized At Railway Station

A huge consignment of areca nuts was seized at the Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday, officials informed.
According to officials, as many as 100 sacks filled with areca nuts were seized during an operation carried out by the railway police.
Officials estimated the seized areca nuts to be worth around Rs 45 lakhs in the international illicit markets.
The consignment was seized from the southbound Kamrup Express, they said. As per inputs received, the consignment was being transported from Dimapur to Howrah.
Earlier this year, as many as 233 sacks of Burmese areca nuts worth several lakhs were seized in a major operation against rampant smuggling in Assam’s Hailakandi on May 17.
As per initial reports, Hailakandi Police carried out operations at several places during which the Burmese areca nuts were seized. Officials informed that the anti-smuggling operations yielded in the seizure of 233 sacks from various places across the district.
During a regular naka checking under the Kalacherra Police Station, two Maruti Alto cars, one Swift and another Santro car were intercepted and as many as 40 sacks of Burmese areca nuts being smuggled were seized, police said.
In a simultaneous operation Lala Police in Hailakandi seized another 67 sacks of Burmese areca nuts while they were being smuggled in through waterways in the Uptila region.
Based on these operations, police continued their raids and seized another 126 sacks of Burmese areca nuts stashed away at a hidden location, officials informed.
In total, 233 sacks of areca nuts were seized during the major crackdown on smuggling operations by the Hailakandi Police. Officials informed that the total amount of the seizure was estimated to be around Rs 60 lakhs.
Hailakandi superintendent of police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta informed that two separate cases were registered at the Lala Police Station in connection with the busts.
Addressing reporters about the bust, Nabaneet Mahanta said, “Last night, we carried out two operations. We were able to intercept four small vehicles, two Alto, and one each of a Swift and a Santro car. Upon inspection officials found and seized 40 sacks of areca nuts. In connection with the matter, two people were detained and a case was registered and we have initiated in investigation.”
He said, “In another bust near the Katakhal River, as many as 67 sacks were seized by the police while being smuggled on a boat. In a follow up to that seizure, we were able to recover another 126 sacks of areca nuts. We have registered two separate cases at the Lala Police Station and are investigating the matter.