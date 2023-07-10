Assam: Police Raid Burmese Supari Shipment Following Vehicle Accident

A police raid was conducted after a Wagon R vehicle, carrying a significant amount of Burmese supari, met with an accident in Assam’s Silchar on Monday.
According to sources, the vehicle involved in the incident had registration number AS-01-BX-4309, and it collided head-on with another vehicle registered as AS-11-F-4252 in Silchar's Ram Nagar area.
As a result of the collision, two youths sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention.
The authorities swiftly responded to the scene, initiating investigations into the incident and assessing the nature and extent of the supari shipment.
Further details regarding the accident, the individuals involved, and the subsequent legal actions are under investigation.
Earlier on May 19, the Cachar Police seized two trucks filled with illegal Burmese supari weighing around 3000 kgs from Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram Border.
According to sources, the two trucks were seized after the police conducted a naka checking at the Lailapur Patrol Post. The two trucks were transporting the illegal contraband from Mizoram to Assam’s Cachar.