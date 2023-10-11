Guwahati: 104.5 Gram Heroin Seized in Two Separate Operations by STF Assam, 3 Held

In a major operation against drug trafficking and peddlers, the Special Task Force (STF Assam) arrested two drug peddlers including a woman, and recovered around 35 numbers of plastic containers containing suspected Heroin weighing 46 Grams, one Mobile Phone, cash Rs 11,000, One Hero Super Splendor bearing Registration number - AS 23 Z 6722 from Khanapara Overbridge area under Basistha PS Jurisdiction on Wednesday.
The arrested persons were identified as Gopal Hazarika (28) son of Atul Hazarika of village Kakopathar, PS: Kakopathar under Tinsukia district, Present Add: Sarumataria, Back side of Down town, PS: Dispur, Dist: Kamrup (M) and Padumi Kathar (50) wife of Lt. Ratul Gogoi of village Patorkuchi, PS: Sonapur Dist: Kamrup(M) Present Add: Below Khanapara Overbridge.
Necessary formalities are being done. FIR is being lodged at Basistha Police Station.
Earlier today, in another operation launched by the STF Assam, one drugs peddler cum veteran thief- Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga (34) son of Ringkhang Basumatary of village: Darkuchi Bazar, Barkhata PS: Tamulpur Dist: Baksa Presently staying at Veterinary Segun Bagan, Missing- Basti, PS: Dispur, Dist: Kamrup(M) has been apprehended along with 31 numbers of plastic vials and two numbers of Tobacco boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 58.5 Grams, three numbers of empty vials, two numbers of Mobile Phones ,cash Rs 3,990 at Jail-Road, Surjyadoy Nagar under Basistha PS Jurisdiction.