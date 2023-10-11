Guwahati: 104.5 Gram Heroin Seized in Two Separate Operations by STF Assam, 3 Held

Earlier today, in another operation launched by the STF Assam, one drugs peddler cum veteran thief- Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga (34) son of Ringkhang Basumatary of village: Darkuchi Bazar, Barkhata PS: Tamulpur Dist: Baksa Presently staying at Veterinary Segun Bagan, Missing- Basti, PS: Dispur, Dist: Kamrup(M) has been apprehended along with 31 numbers of plastic vials and two numbers of Tobacco boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 58.5 Grams, three numbers of empty vials, two numbers of Mobile Phones ,cash Rs 3,990 at Jail-Road, Surjyadoy Nagar under Basistha PS Jurisdiction.