Assam: Man Critically Injured in Firing Incident in Jorhat; 2 Suspects Nabbed

Two persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the firing incident that took place in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday.
The arrested persons have been identified as Dimple Gogoi and Monalisa, sources said.
Earlier today, a youth named Basanta Das, a resident of Garhmur reportedly sustained critical injuries in a firing incident that occurred in Jorhat’s Lichubari.
According to reports, he was admitted at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment, but later he was shifted to Guwahati in a critical condition.
Sources revealed that Monalisa had established love affairs with the victim Basanta Das. Further it has been suspected that the incident occurred as per planned by Monalisa and Dimple Gogoi.
The firing incident occurred at a tea garden in Lichubari. According to information, Basanta was fired while he was travelling in a Wagon-R.
Sources said that the victim had been arrested in various charges earlier too.