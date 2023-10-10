Guwahati: 11 Child Labourers Rescued from Maligaon & Pandu

At least 11 child labourers were rescued from several business establishments in Guwahati’s Maligaon and Pandu in Guwahati on Tuesday during an operation.
According to sources, the District Task Force with the help of Jalukbari Police carried out an operation in Maligaon and Pandu areas to rescue child labourers.
During the operation, the district task force rescued the child labourers from various commercial establishments where they had been working for several days for low wages.
In July, a child labourer was rescued from a residential house at Ghoramara area in Guwahati city during an operation.
Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the Child Line and Basistha police carried out an operation in Ghoramara area where they rescued a minor from a residential house.
Sources informed that a woman, identified as Purabi, bought the minor from Udalguri under the pretext of providing her job in an NGO. The minor is a resident of Bahipukhuri Tea Estate.
It was alleged that the accused was involved in such kinds of illegal activities of bringing children under the pretext of giving them jobs in the past.