Guwahati: 11-year-old Boy Undergoes First Surgery at CNC under GMCH

The first surgery at Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre (CNC) under the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was successfully performed on Tuesday.

A tumour was successfully removed from the backside of the brain of a 11-yr-old boy from Morigaon in Assam.

Earlier in the afternoon, state health minister Keshab Mahanta visited the centre and took stock of the boy’s health condition.

Meanwhile, Keshab Mahanta congratulated the doctors and staff on the first critical surgery at the centre.

Taking to twitter, he said, “Congratulated the doctors & staff on the first critical surgery at CNC. Also had a meeting on various aspects in managing CNC with Prin. GMC, AO CNC, HoDs of Microbiology & Cardiology at GMCH, & Cardiology, Cardiothoracic, Neurology & Neurosurgery depts. professors & doctors CNC.”