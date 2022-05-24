Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 26

One person died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar district of Assam on Tuesday. This takes the death toll in flood and landslides in the state to 26.

According to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 5.80 lakh people of 18 districts and 45 revenue circles across the state are still reeling under flood waters.

Nearly 3.46 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.78 lakh in Cachar district and 40,941 in Morigaon district.

As per the report, 64098.92 hectares of cropland and 1374 villages are still underwater. A total of 81712 flood-affected people are currently in 346 relief camps set up by the district administration.

The administration of flood-hit districts has also set up 182 relief distribution centres.

Meanwhile, the water level of Kopili river is still flowing above danger level mark at Kampur and Dharamtul.

However, water levels in most parts of the state are receding and the number of flood-affected districts has also come down on Tuesday.

