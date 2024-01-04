Guwahati: 115 NCC Girl Cadets Attend Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF

A total of 115 members of the Girls National Cadet Corps from the 60 Assam Girls Battalion in Guwahati are currently undergoing comprehensive training as part of the Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF, Narangi, as stated by PRO Defence, Guwahati, on Wednesday.
The 10-day event, running from January 2 to January 11, has convened cadets from various institutions across the region, fostering leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility among youth. Attended by 350-375 NCC cadets, exclusively from 27 schools, colleges, and universities in Guwahati and nearby areas, these girls range from class 9 to 3rd-year graduation students.
The camp aims to acquaint NCC girl cadets with a regimented lifestyle, providing exposure to Range Drill, firing, and specialized training, emphasizing community living, discipline, First-aid, character, and confidence building. The curriculum is designed to hone diverse skills, and the camp serves as eligibility for A, B, and C Certificate Examinations.
Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, the Camp Commandant, urged discipline and organization in the opening address, emphasizing the military way of life. Competitions such as Volleyball, Debate, Painting, Elocution, Firing Competition, Tug War, Drill, Table Drill, and Line Area are scheduled. Guest lectures by experts on topics like Know Your Army, Traffic management, and discussions with NDRF and NEDFi representatives complement lectures by Army Officers and Associate NCC Officers. NTF, Narangi, offers facilities catering to diverse needs, fostering a conducive environment for learning and camp activities.
The camp not only elevates the skill sets of participating girl cadets but instills values of discipline, camaraderie, and service, preparing them to be vanguards of a brighter tomorrow. The event promises to be a catalyst for transformative growth and empowerment among National Cadet Corps members.