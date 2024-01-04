Guwahati: 115 NCC Girl Cadets Attend Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF

Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, the Camp Commandant, urged discipline and organization in the opening address, emphasizing the military way of life. Competitions such as Volleyball, Debate, Painting, Elocution, Firing Competition, Tug War, Drill, Table Drill, and Line Area are scheduled. Guest lectures by experts on topics like Know Your Army, Traffic management, and discussions with NDRF and NEDFi representatives complement lectures by Army Officers and Associate NCC Officers. NTF, Narangi, offers facilities catering to diverse needs, fostering a conducive environment for learning and camp activities.