Guwahati: 12 Including 4 Women Held With Suspected Heroin At Rly Stn

A significant amount of narcotics was seized and several people were apprehended in Guwahati on Monday for allegedly peddling the drugs.
As per reports, a special task force (STF) carried out an operation on the basis of reliable intelligence from informants. The operation was carried out at the parking area of Guwahati Railway Station which comes under Panbazar Police Station.
During the operation, as many as 12 drugs peddlers including four women were detained by the officials on charges of peddling the drugs in the area.
Officials mentioned that all of the detained individuals were caught red-handed while trying to sell their items to prospective customers.
Moreover, as many as 104 vials of suspected heroin was found from their possession which was seized during the drive. Along with that, officials found 275 empty vials and hard cash amounting to Rs 45,000.
Further, two scootys, five mobile phones, syringes and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the accused individuals during the course of the operation, said officials.
The STF personnel said that the detained individuals along with the seized narcotics and other items will soon be handed over to the Guwahati Police.
From there, further legal actions against all the accused will be initiated, added the officials.