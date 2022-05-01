Guwahati: 125th Death Anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah Observed

On the occasion of the 125th death anniversary of prominent Assamese writer Hemchandra Baruah, researcher Dr. Sivanath Barman was conferred the ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah Sahitya Sadhana Award and social worker Biruwala Rabha was conferred the ‘Hemkosh Pran’ Debananda Baruah Samaj Setana Award at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Hall at Cotton University in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

The inaugural speech was delivered by Jayanta Baruah, the owner of the Pratidin Group.

The award was given by Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo.

Receiving the award, Dr. Sivanath Barman said, “Hemchandra Baruah’s contribution to Assamese literature is incomparable. I thank all people for giving me the award and I also offer my best wishes to all people associated with event.”

On the other hand, Biruwala Rabha also thanked everyone for conferring the award on her.

Notably, Hemchandra Baruah was a social reformer and the compiler of the first Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’.

Also Read: Assam: Coal Mafia Shot Dead in Police Firing in Hailakandi