Assam: Coal Mafia Shot Dead in Police Firing in Hailakandi

In yet another police firing incident in Assam, a most wanted coal mafia was shot dead in an encounter by the Hailakandi Police on Sunday.

The deceased cola mafia has been identified as Abdul Ahad Choudhury. He was a resident of Karimganj district.

The encounter took place at Lakhiminagar, which is situated in the border of Hailakandi and Karimganj.

It may be mentioned that the coal mafia was arrested by the Hailakandi Police from Sutarkandi in Karimganj district on Saturday. The police resorted to firing after the mafia tried to flee from the police custody during his medical check-up at the Lala Civil Hospital in Hailakandi.

