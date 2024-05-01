Guwahati: 128th Death Anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah Observed

In a poignant tribute to the esteemed legacy of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Late Hemchandra Baruah, the Hemchandra Trust in collaboration with the Sadin-Pratidin Group is set to mark the 128th death anniversary today.
The event will feature the presentation of special awards honoring the profound contributions of the language luminary in the Gauhati University Campus.
Among the prestigious accolades to be bestowed include the Oja Hemchandra Barua Sahitya Sadhana Award and the Hemkoshpran Devananda Baruah Samaj Chetna Puraskar. These awards serve as a testament to Hemchandra Baruah's enduring influence on literature and society.
The event will also serve as a platform to offer deep tributes to the memory of the revered language icon, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to linguistic and cultural enrichment. As participants gather to celebrate his life and legacy, they will reflect on his indelible imprint on Assamese language and literature.