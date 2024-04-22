Guwahati: 13 Children Rescued In Major Anti-Child Labour Operation

In a comprehensive operation against employing child labourers in Guwahati, officials raided several locations across the city and rescued many underage children on Monday.
Initial reports suggest that the operation was conducted by the Basistha Police jointly with district child protection unit across various locations in Guwahati's Bhetapara and Beltola areas.
The businesses targetted by the officials during the raid including small shops, garages, washing centres, etc which were spread across the locations. Officials informed that they rescued as many as 13 child labourers employed by such businesses.
The child protection unit also registered a case in connection with the matter and further legal action has been initiated against the violators.