Three Held With Over Rs 8 Lakh Fake Notes In Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday evening, seizing counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 8.3 lakh in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.
The operation took place near the under-construction Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) based on intelligence inputs.
In addition to the fake notes, the STF also recovered legitimate cash amounting to Rs 1.28 lakh.
Three individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sahil Ali and Ajay Vishwakarma, along with an unnamed third person.
The trio was reportedly using their personal vehicle, registered as ‘AS 01 FZ 5890’, to transport the counterfeit currency, which has also been confiscated by the police. Their mobile phones were seized as well.
An investigation into the matter is currently underway.