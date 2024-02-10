Guwahati: 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Held Captive in Flat

A 15- year old girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified miscreant from Six Mile locality in the city. The incident was reported last February 5, 2024.
According to the mother of the victim, the minor girl was on her way out of the house to buy some household items when the miscreant abducted her.
“Three days after her kidnapping, my daughter called my husband on his mobile phone and told him she had been kidnapped by a man and two women. They are preventing my child from leaving and are involved in some immoral activities. They have house-arrested my daughter in a flat near Lalmati area. The number from which she called is presently turned off,” the mother told the media on Saturday.
A case has been lodged in connection to the matter at Dispur police station.