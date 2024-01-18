Guwahati Police Rescue Kidnapped 14-Year-Old Girl from Uttar Pradesh

The Guwahati police successfully rescued the kidnapped 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday.
As per sources, a team of Basistha police rescued the minor girl from a railway station in Hapur.
The police also apprehended one youth in connection to the case.
Deepika Raut, a 14-year-old CK Academy School seventh-grade student, has been missing since last Monday morning.
Earlier, the father of the missing girl filed a missing complaint with the Basistha police station, alleging that the girl went missing from their rented residence in Bakrapara and that the victim girl's phone was turned off.
The city police then had registered the missing complaint and started an investigation into the case.