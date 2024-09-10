Guwahati: 153 Vials Of Heroin Seized, 3 Held In STF Raid

Three people were nabbed with 153 vials of heroin in Guwahati during a raid by Assam Police’s special task force (STF) on Tuesday. A vehicle along with other belongings of the accused persons was seized by the police.
According to a statement, the raid was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. The team was led by Inspector Kapil Pathak at Datalpara locality under Fatasil Police Station.
During the raid, officials came across and seized 204.5 grams of heroin in 153 vials. Apart from the narcotics, the sleuths seized a car with registration numbers AS 01 BQ 1403, four mobile phones and Rs 2,700 in cash from the accused.
Among those apprehended in the raid today was a woman. The three accused have been identified as Shahidur Rahman alias Kotai (40), a resident of Cachar district, Ajijur Rahman (34) of Kamrup district and Hailakandi districts Sajida Begum (33).
The trio has been apprehended and processed for further legal action.