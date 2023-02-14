Guwahati: Brown Sugar Worth 16 Cr Seized In Op, 1 Held

A massive consignment of brown sugar believed to be worth several crores was seized and one person was held in an operation led by the transport department in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per reports, in an operation carried out by the transport department near Guwahati’s ISBT bus terminal, a consignment of brown sugar was found and seized.

Officials informed that the drugs consignment was seized from a truck bearing registration numbers AS 01 GC 9536.

According to officials, the truck was on the Jorabat – ISBT route when it was intercepted during a routine search operation leading to the recovery of the brown sugar.

The seized consignment of brown sugar weighed around 16.85 kilograms. As per rates in the international smuggling markets, the entire seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 16.85 crores with 1 kilogram brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, one person has been detained during the operation in connection with the matter. Officials identified the person as Sahidur Rahman.

During interrogation, Rahman revealed that he was transporting the consignment on behest of Ajak Khan, a resident of Jorabat, officials further informed.