Two Absconding Assam Drug Smugglers Nabbed In Mizoram

Two drug smugglers hailing from Assam, who went absconding, were apprehended in Mizoram’s Lungeli district.

The two accused smugglers have been identified as Sajid Ahmed and Abdul Motil, both hailing from Keuti, Karimganj district of Assam.

According to Lunglei district police, in pursuance of specific intelligence, two persons wanted in connection with Dholai police station Case under sections 22(c)/29 NDPS Act, both of them were apprehended by Lunglei Police at Lunglei, Serkawn while boarding in one vehicle on Monday evening.

A senior police official of Lunglei district said that the Assam Police team will seek custody of the arrested wanted persons.

"We are also ascertaining their involvements in cases in our state too," he said.

Recently, Guwahati city police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of illcit heroin from their possession.

Acting on source information, Chandmari police apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, police recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.

Later, police raided his house located at Ganesh Nagar and recovered two more packets along with 60 vials containing heroin.

His brother, namely Mintu Rahman, was also found involved and was taken into custody, police further informed.

The total weight of the seized contraband is said to be around 55 grams.