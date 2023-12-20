Guwahati: 18-Year-Old Woman Among 3 Peddlers Held By STF Assam

At least three habitual drug peddlers including a lady were apprehended during a raid in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar on Wednesday, officials informed.
According to a communique, the raid was carried out based on specific inputs but the special task force (STF) Assam at KC Sen Road, Paltan Bazar which falls under the Paltan Bazar Police Station.
During the raids, officials recovered 13 vials of suspected heroin weighing 16.5 grams, a TVS NTORQ scooty with registration numbers AS 01 FN 7341, a mobile phone and Rs 60,000 in cash.
Moreover, those detained by the STF officials were identified as Mahiesh Naidu (33) resident of Maligaon, Asod Ali (24), and Fatima Khatoon (18), both residents of Kalapahar.
Further legal action against the trio has been initiated and they are undergoing interrogation, officials added.