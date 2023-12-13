Guwahati: Young Woman Among Two Apprehended with Illegal Items During STF Raid

In an operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam on Wednesday, two persons were apprehended and many offensive items were seized from their possession, reports said.
The raid was reportedly conducted at the residence of a woman named Naina Gour (22) at House No. 56 of Champak Nagar in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara locality. In the operation, Naina and one of her associates were apprehended, sources said.
The seized items include 17 plastic packets containing suspected Ganja concealed in a gunny bag weighing to 11.280 kg, four packets of Stash-pro papers used for consumption of drugs, and six mobile phones.
As per information, Naina’s associate who was apprehended has been identified as Nitu Pathak (29) hails from Byashkuchi in Barpeta district. He was reportedly residing at Datalpara in Kamrup Metro district.
Reportedly, the apprehended persons and the seized items have been handed over to the police.