Guwahati: 19 Shops Gutted in Major Market Fire; Arson Suspected

Over 15 business establishments were gutted down in a massive fire that erupted in Guwahati Barbari locality on Sunday night, reports said.
The incident occurred at a bazaar at the Barbari Tiniali. As per initial reports, the massive inferno burnt down at least 19 shops to ashes. The shops that were burnt down included mostly fruits and vegetables shops.
The locals of Barbari have suspected that the massive inferno was a result of an arson attack carried out by unidentified miscreants.
Meanwhile, the police and fire fighting personnel were informed about incident.
Three fire tenders had to be rushed to the shop to bring the blazing inferno under control, sources added.