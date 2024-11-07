Guwahati: Man Arrested for Posting Objectionable Content Online

In a similar incident in May this year, a police constable was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl with whom he was said to be in a relationship. The incident took place in Assam's Jorhat and the accused has been identified as Aarohan Phukan. An FIR was registered by the victim's mother and a case was filed under various sections of the Indian penal code and POCSO act. The mother alleged that Constable Phukan had forced the minor to send a nude photo of herself through WhatsApp which he later circulated on social media.