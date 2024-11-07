Guwahati: Man Arrested for Posting Objectionable Content Online

The Cyber police have arrested a man in Guwahati for posting objectionable photos and videos on social media.
According to sources, the arrested man has been identified as Tanu Teron. He was arrested from the city's Birkuchi area on Thursday.
Reportedly, Teron used a fake identity to upload photos of others along with objectionable content without consent on social media.
In a similar incident in May this year, a police constable was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl with whom he was said to be in a relationship. The incident took place in Assam's Jorhat and the accused has been identified as Aarohan Phukan. An FIR was registered by the victim's mother and a case was filed under various sections of the Indian penal code and POCSO act. The mother alleged that Constable Phukan had forced the minor to send a nude photo of herself through WhatsApp which he later circulated on social media.