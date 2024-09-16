Guwahati: 2 Arrested for Alleged Links to ULFA(I) Claim Innocence

In a significant development, two individuals were arrested in Guwahati on Monday over alleged links with the banned militant outfit ULFA (I).
The accused, identified as Ashim Adhikary and James Rongpi, were apprehended from West Guwahati amidst accusations of planning to plant bombs in the city.
The duo has strongly refuted all allegations, claiming they are being unfairly targeted. Speaking to the media, they said, "The authorities are unable to apprehend the real ULFA members and are repeatedly targeting us, attempting to falsely frame us as part of the outfit. We were just released from jail a few days ago. They have no evidence against us and are fabricating a case."
The two accused were detained at the Panbazar police station before being taken to court. They further alleged that the Superintendent of Police (SP), Amingaon threatened them, causing them to flee out of fear and seek shelter in a hotel near the airport.
The arrests come in the wake of a confession made by another alleged ULFA (I) linkman, Manab Kalita, who was earlier arrested in Jorhat for planting bombs in Guwahati. Kalita’s testimony reportedly led to the apprehension of Adhikary and Rongpi.
As investigations continue, both Adhikary and Rongpi remain in custody, while authorities probe further into their alleged connections with ULFA (I).