Assam

Assam Rifles Detains Suspected ULFA-I Linkman in Charaideo

Reportedly, the suspect was apprehended from Namtola, located along the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo district.
Assam Rifles Detains Suspected ULFA-I Linkman in Charaideo
Assam Rifles Detains Suspected ULFA-I Linkman in Charaideo
Pratidin Time

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles on Saturday detained an individual on suspicion of being a linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), reports emerged.

Reportedly, the suspect was apprehended from Namtola, located along the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo district.

The detained individual has been identified as Mohammad Sahabuddin, a resident of Namtola’s Fukan Ali.

Sources said that Sahabuddin, who is a driver by profession, is suspected of maintaining ongoing connections with the ULFA-I. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of his activities.

Assam Rifles Detains Suspected ULFA-I Linkman in Charaideo
3 ULFA-I Cadres Arrested on Extortion Charges in Tezpur
Assam Rifles
ULFA-I

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-rifles-detains-suspected-ulfa-i-linkman-in-charaideo
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com