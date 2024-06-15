Assam Rifles Detains Suspected ULFA-I Linkman in Charaideo

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles on Saturday detained an individual on suspicion of being a linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), reports emerged.
Reportedly, the suspect was apprehended from Namtola, located along the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo district.
The detained individual has been identified as Mohammad Sahabuddin, a resident of Namtola’s Fukan Ali.
Sources said that Sahabuddin, who is a driver by profession, is suspected of maintaining ongoing connections with the ULFA-I. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of his activities.