Guwahati: Drunk Men Wreck Car In Chandmari, Injured

Dampening the mood on Holi, a car met with an accident at Chandmari in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at Rudranagar Housing Colony in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Onlookers mentioned that the driver of the car lost control causing the accident. People mentioned that they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident.

According to information received, the driver of the car and another passenger sustained injuries in the incident.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident has been identified as a Maruti Brezza bearing registration numbers AS 01 DL 2412.

Yesterday, Holi festivities in Guwahati were marred by a tragic road accident that took place at Chandmari. As per reports, the accident took place on the Chandmari flyover. A speeding two-wheeler reportedly lost control and hit the divider in the middle of the Chandmari flyover causing the accident.

Reports further claimed that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident on Chandmari flyover. Both of them were seriously injured in the accident.

The two injured persons were immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a serious condition. They are currently undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, the identity of the two people who met with the accident on Chandmari flyover, has not been established yet.

Local police are looking into the matter and trying to establish the cause of the accident that took place in Chandmari.

Police in Chandmari recovered the motorcycle involved in the accident. It was identified as a Pulsar 220 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DV 8179.