Guwahati: 2 Chain Snatching Incidents Reported In A Day

Another petty crime was reported from Guwahati on Wednesday where assailants snatched a gold chain from a woman.
As per reports, the incident took place at Devadaru Path near Rajdhani Masjid in Guwahati's Hatigaon locality.
The victim woman had gone out to the nearby market when the assailants arrived and snatched her gold chain away.
There were two miscreants who arrived on a motorcycle and snatched the chain from the victim woman, who was identified as one Uma Aiyar.
Meanwhile, following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station.
On the other hand, another similar incident was reported from Guwahati's Ganeshguri area where thieves bolted after snatching the chain from a woman.
The victim in this case was identified as one Putoli Deka. The incident took place at Narayanpur near Ganeshguri.
It may be noted that amid an overall rise in crimes across Assam, capital city Guwahati has witnessed a sharp rise in petty crimes like chain snatching.
Another incident of chain snatching was reported in Guwahati when a woman out on a morning walk was attacked near Beltola.
According to reports, her chain was snatched while she was out on a walk early today morning. The incident took place near Bongaon in the Beltola area of Guwahati.
There were two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and snatched the chain on the woman. The victim woman was identified as one Jyoti Bora.