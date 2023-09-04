Guwahati: Chain Snatched From Woman Out On Morning Walk At Beltola

Amid an overall rise in crimes across Assam, capital city Guwahati has witnessed a sharp rise in petty crimes like chain snatching.
Another incident of chain snatching was reported in Guwahati when a woman out on morning walk was attacked near Beltola.
According to reports, her chain was snatched while she was out on a walk early today morning. The incident took place near Bongaon in the Beltola area of Guwahati.
There were two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and snatched the chain on the woman.
The victim woman was identified as one Jyoti Bora.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.