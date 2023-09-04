Guwahati News

Guwahati: Chain Snatched From Woman Out On Morning Walk At Beltola

There were two assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and snatched the chain on the woman.
Amid an overall rise in crimes across Assam, capital city Guwahati has witnessed a sharp rise in petty crimes like chain snatching.

Another incident of chain snatching was reported in Guwahati when a woman out on morning walk was attacked near Beltola.

According to reports, her chain was snatched while she was out on a walk early today morning. The incident took place near Bongaon in the Beltola area of Guwahati.

The victim woman was identified as one Jyoti Bora.

Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.

