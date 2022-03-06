Guwahati: 2-Day Samriddhi Mela from March 8

Guwahati to host ‘Samriddhi Mela’ to be organized by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on the occasion of International Women’s Day to be celebrated on March 8. The two-day Samriddhi Mela will be held at Dighalipukhuri Park from March 8-10.

The event will be held under the aegis of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission, City Mission Management unit of GMC.

According to sources of GMC, the main objective of the mela is to celebrate the women empowerment through various initiatives related to sustainable social and economic uplift of women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under DAY-NULM.

Different cultural and competitive programs will also be conducted during the two-day mela.

The event will also provide women a platform to showcase and sell their products like mekhala-chador, traditional food items etc.

International Women's Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. It is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

