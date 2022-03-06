Pema Khandu pays tribute  to Adi warriors

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the Anglo-Abor war memorial at the Bongal Yapgo Heritage Site near Dambuk in the state’s Lower Dibang Valley.

Khandu paid rich tributes to the Adi warriors who laid down their lives fighting against the British colonial forces in 1894.

It is said that the local Adis fought a fierce battle at the place against invading British troops by erecting a fort of stones, remains of which exist to this day.

Referring to the central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khandu said “it is the right time to remember and pay tributes to those who fought for the freedom of the country and for their land.”

Khandu said that he would endorse the request for a facelift to the war site to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who heads the committee currently working on listing and documenting the state’s history of freedom movement and martyrs.

He assured to have flood protection measures initiated at the site, besides creating a proper museum infrastructure and a symbolic fort at the site.

